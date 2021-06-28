America’s Cup 2021



The emotional words of Gustavo Alfaro that moved Tite



Juan Pablo Arévalo June 27, 2021, 07:13 pm

The coach of Ecuador praised his colleague. Their fraternity brought the Brazilian coach to tears.

After the 1-1 draw between Brazil and Ecuador, on the last day of group B of the Copa América, a result that classified both teams to the quarterfinals, there was a splendid moment between coaches Tite and Gustavo Alfaro.

As the protocols indicate, once the game was over, both coaches greeted each other and congratulated each other on what had been achieved. However, Alfaro went further and with his words he praised his colleague, encouraging him and leading him to emotion.

“Keep fighting because this is yours and you are going to end up being world champion,” Alfaro told Tite.

The Argentine coach continued: “Remember what I tell you. Fight against that, you dignify this, please I ask you ”, were the words that the former Boca Juniors coach dedicated to his colleague.

Tite could not help the emotion and tears were seen when saying goodbye to Alfaro.