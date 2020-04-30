(Photo: Netflix / La Casa de Papel)

When the third season of La Casa de Papel ended, the followers of the series pleaded with the writers through social networks not to kill Nairobi. Knowing what would be the final destination of the robber, one of the most beloved of the Professor’s gang, distressed thousands. And in the end, the worst omens were fulfilled.

Actually, everything seemed to indicate that the producers had only given us a few more takes with the character. Nairobi’s miraculous recovery; the flashback in which they reveal that she is determined to start a new life and become a mother; the ethereal shots of her lying on the grass in a red dress looking out over Berlin and Moscow; his unexpected relationship with Bogotá, and especially his inspiring speech “You have to live to the end”, alarms went off for many.

Because that wonderful and dreamy image of the revival of the robber could not last too long. And it seemed clear that this was a kind of farewell.

So it was. The gang’s most idealistic and feminist criminal was killed in cold blood by Gandía, the bank’s chief of security. And from that shot to the head, now, he couldn’t survive with any Tokyo magic surgery. It was the end. A painful goodbye, which fans cried on social networks.

(Infobae)

Tears are understood. His character gave off light. Her courage and daring to face fear, her constant joy capable of breaking any tension, her dynamism, sensitivity, humor and wit, won the hearts of all.

She starred in some of the iconic scenes and phrases from the series: “The matriarchy begins”; his fun “chiquipún, chiquipún, chiquipún”; that unforgettable “To love you need courage. Helsinki, I love you so much that I would have a family with you ”; or the forceful “Do you know how scary it is too? Going home alone at night”, became mythical moments in the series. Without forgetting, of course, his stellar discussion with Denver, whom he ordered to return “To the cave”, and the unforgettable intervention of Palermo, with his poetry “True patriarchy, the one I have here hanging”.

Ultimately, Nairobi became a unique and beloved character who left a painful void difficult to accept and replace. This was also the case for the actors of the series, who were quarantined from their home. they recorded an emotional farewell video.

Darko Peric (Photo: Neflix)

“This is a message for my dear Nairobi”begins Darko Peric, actor who plays Helsinki, the member of the band that had a closer relationship with the robber.

“Nairobi from my heart, it was a pleasure to be with you. But as they say, everything beautiful ends soon. Nairobi, remember, more courage is needed for love than for war. As Kobe (Bryant) said, heroes come and go, but legends are forever, “he added.

Pedro Alonso It was another of the actors who dedicated a few words to the character. The actor gives life to the series to Berlin, brother of The Professor. Although he died at the end of the second season, the writers could not let him go: he had become a favorite of the audience, and the truth is that nothing would be the same without him. It continued to appear in flashbacks, and even today, it is a critical part of the cast.

“She has depth, she has courage, she has sensitivity”Pedro Alonso began. “He has a humility and a desire to grow, to continue investigating, which always represent extra motivation. Nairobi … how often have you broken it with your magic,” says the actor.

(Photo: Netflix) (Tamara Arranz Ramos /)

One of the members who wept with the most anger the murder of Nairobi was Tokyo. Upon discovering that Gandía had murdered her, she wanted to deliver justice in her own way and broke with anger. Úrsula Corberó, the actress who plays the boss of the robbery, starred in one of the most emotional farewells.

“I can only think of beautiful things when I think of Nairobi. I think its luminosity, its energy, its femininity, its desire to live life, its punch, its strength, its courage … I think that is above anything that could have happened. Nairobi forever. Chiquipún, chiquipún, chiquipún forever“Said the actress.

Although many expected Nairobi to continue appearing in flashbacks in season five, – as Berlin does – a video recorded on set during its last day of shooting seems to indicate that will no longer be part of the series. Everything indicates that he will return in small scenes, such as Oslo or Moscow.

(Infobae)

The images were recorded on the last day of filming for Alba Flores, and in them the team hands her a bouquet and she can’t hold back her tears of excitement.

“With some people on the team it has been many years and I want to thank you for everything I have learned with you, “says the interpreter addressing the team.” I have grown here as an actress, as I had never thought I would, and as a person too. And you are a team from the fucking ostia, I hope I have to roll 16,000 more times with you ”.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Juvenile depression and obsessive disorders: the unknown past of Miguel Herrán, Río at La Casa de Papel

Thalía’s funny parody of “La Casa de Papel”: the Mexican star used her TikTok to transform

The photo of an actor from “La Casa de Papel” unleashed theories about who will be the new member of the band of El Profesor

“It looks like an intelligent virus”: Itziar Ituño, Lisbon in “La Casa de Papel”, described how COVID-19 lived