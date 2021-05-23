The emotional story of the woman who is now a model after she was mistakenly admitted to a psychiatric hospital

Lucy Dawson She is a 25-year-old British girl who is now a model, has 56,000 followers on Instagram and leads a completely normal life despite her disability. But his story is heartbreaking.

As the BBC reports in a report, “at one point I really thought my life was over. I was very depressed. But somehow I managed to turn it around; I was very unlucky, but at the same time I am very lucky to have persevered, “says the young woman.

The girl was studying Criminology at the University of Leicester, in 2016, when her life took a radical turn: “In the course of a week my behavior took a complete turn. I went from being jovial, lively and social to being completely depressed and cry all the time. “

“He told me: ‘I’m fat, I’m ugly. Nobody likes me, I don’t have a boyfriend, I’m going to suspend my degree … They were things that had never mattered to me before, “he explains.

One morning, Lucy woke up screaming at dawn. Her roommates took her to the hospital, where they told her she suffered panic attacks due to stress. After some breathing exercises she was sent home, but the same thing happened the next morning.

I was rocking back and forth, my pupils were fully dilated and it had trashed my room. I only have vague memories and washed-out images from this period, “he says.

“My parents came and when they found me they were horrified. They asked my roommates: ‘Have you taken drugs or is there any chance that you have punctured yourself?‘. And they answered: ‘There is no possibility,’ “he adds.

Her parents put her in the car and took her to the hospital. During the journey, Lucy even tried to jump from the moving vehicle. At the hospital, his parents were told that he was having a mental breakdown and she was admitted to a psychiatric ward, where she spent three months.

They put him on antipsychotic treatment, but his condition, far from improving, worsened. “I was very sick and had hallucinations, and then some parts of my body and my brain started to shut down. I was catatonic, that is, in a rigid lethargic state in which you cannot feel your own body, “says Lucy.

Doctors came to raise, before its worsening, an electroconvulsive therapy: Lucy underwent three sessions: The treatment involves sending an electrical current through her brain using two padded electrodes placed on her temples to provoke a seizure. The idea was to ‘reboot’ Lucy’s brain.

But things got worse. One night, a victim of shaking, he fell out of bed with such bad luck that he fell on an extremely hot radiator tube. “I was catatonic, so I didn’t feel anything. I lay on it, burning until someone found me. ”

What looked like a small wound was “actually it was a third degree burn, it crossed the entire left side of my buttock, “says Lucy.

It was not until January 2017 when the doctors made the definitive diagnosis: Lucy suffered an encephalitis, a rare but serious inflammation of the brain that can be fatal if not treated quickly.

The young woman returned home to recover. I spent 23 hours a day sleeping. “I had to learn everything all over again from scratch: to speak, to walk. I couldn’t read or write and was absolutely devastated“remembers Lucy.

“Disabled and sexy are not two mutually exclusive terms”

A fundamental role was played by his grandfather, a retired teacher, who devoted himself entirely to helping his granddaughter recover: “My favorite singer is Elvis Presley, so my grandfather bought all the Elvis scripts on the internet and learned to play them on the keyboard. This is how I learned to speak again: singing the songs. “

Instead, walking again was very difficult. Until they discovered that in the accident at the hospital, the burn had pierced the sciatic nerve, permanently paralyzing his lower leg.

Thanks to a walker, Lucy was able to go back to college and finish her degree. Now he wears a leg splint and uses a cane. After these experiences, he was presented to a modeling agency, where she was hired. She has already participated in several campaigns and has no qualms about posing in lingerie.

“Disabled and sexy are not mutually exclusive terms. But people are rarely seen with disabilities in fashion campaigns, and much less in lingerie, so it’s something we have to keep working on, “he says.