The emotional speech of Vanessa Bryant after the inclusion of Kobe in the ‘Hall of Fame’ of the NBA

Last Sunday morning he appeared at the Class of 2020 NBA Hall of Fame, with a name that monopolized all the spotlights: that of Kobe bryant. The late basketball legend, along with other idols such as Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, have been the last to receive this special. tribute that places them among the best in history.

Their inclusion ceremony was marked by Vanessa Bryant’s speech, Kobe’s widow, in memory of her husband, to whom she dedicated some emotional words that continue to allow NBA fans to remember one of the best players who has passed through the league.

“I do not have a speech prepared by my husband because he surpassed each and every one of the speeches,” he began. “He was smart, eloquent, and talented in many things, including public speaking. However, I know that I would appreciate everyone those who helped him get here, including people who doubted him and those who worked against him and they told him that he couldn’t reach his goals, “he said.

“I am sure that at this moment he’s laughing in heaven because I’m about to praise him in public for his achievements in one of the most public settings. I can see him now, with his arms crossed, with a big smile saying ‘This is not a joke’, “added Vanessa, who assured that” I always avoided praising my husband in public. “

“Me sHe understood that he already received enough praise from his fans around the world and someone had to bring it back to reality“.

The presence of Michael Jordan, as in the farewell acts after his death. “People don’t know, but one of the reasons my husband played despite injuries and pain was because he said that remembered being a little boy, sitting watching his favorite player play“he stressed as he watched the Bulls legend.

“I remember asking him why he couldn’t stay out of a game because he was injured. He said: ‘What about the fans who saved up to watch me play just once?‘. He never forgot his fans. “

Vanessa concluded with some beautiful and inspiring words from Kobe before his tragic passing. “You once told me, if you’re going to bet on someone, bet on yourself. I’m glad you bet on yourself, you are a great achiever. You did it. Now you are in the Hall of Fame, you are a true champion“.