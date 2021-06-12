The emotional speech of Luis Enrique to Diego Llorente

06/12/2021 at 11:39 AM CEST

Luis Enrique Martinez, Spain coach, had some inspiring words for Diego Llorente once the Leeds defender is back in the concentration of the ‘Red’ after turning out to be a false positive for COVID-19. The official Twitter account of the team shared the brief but emotional conversation between ‘Lucho’ and Llorente, who listens carefully to the Asturian’s advice.

“In life, when hard and unfair blows and situations come like this one that has touched you, there are times when you have to accept things and not whip yourself because surely you have spent two days bursting, crying, bursting and shitting yourself in everything and that you take away. In the end, you have to accept things as they are. Luckily you are here, “said Luis Enrique to try to encourage the Leeds player, whom all his teammates received at Las Roza with a corridor and a huge ovation.

It should be remembered that, after testing positive for COVID-19 and isolating by health protocol, Diego Llorente tested negative several times in the PCR tests he underwent, so it has been possible to rejoin the concentration of the Spanish team, which this Monday will begin its journey in the Eurocup.