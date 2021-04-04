The emotional speech of Imanol Alguacil with a t-shirt and scarf

04/04/2021

On at 04:42 CEST

The Real Sociedad coach, Imanol Alguacil, appeared with an indelible smile to celebrate his first great professional success that makes him feel “super proud of making history” with the San Sebastian club.

Imanol ended the official press conference “in amateur mode”, with the blue and white shirt and scarf and has sung and shouted like one more to celebrate the third cupbearer title in the history of the Royal.

🤣 IMANOL ALGUACIL PUTS IN “AMATEUR MODE” AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE !! 🗣️ This is for all of you, Guipúzcoa !! For all those who feel the Real !! Come on Real !! Whoops, Real !! Come on, Goazen !! # LaCopaMola🏆 # FinalCopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/12PXPi58Ow – RFEF (@rfef) April 3, 2021

“It is something great and I want to offer it to the doctors, nurses and people who are on the front line fighting, saving so many lives, because that does have merit and it is also for all of them. My uncle passed away this week from covid, my family has suffered, We have received great support from my people … and I also dedicate it to everyone, “said the Sheriff excitedly.

“I have gone out with my wife a little and only in the mountains, at home always with a mask… I have been unbearable in recent weeks and they have been the first ones that I remembered, “revealed Alguacil, who thanked President Jokin Aperribay and soccer director Roberto Olabe for their confidence.

Sheriff emphasized that his team was “justly deserving of winning the Cup” and assured that he lived the final “with peace of mind because I saw them focused and working very well although they were playing something very important.”

He did acknowledge his uneasiness in the 8 minute discount since “Athletic has shown that in hanging balls it has managed to score goals in those moments”.

He assured, however, that his pulse did not tremble on Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty, After having failed three in 2021, the Eibar forward, because “he always appears on big occasions.”