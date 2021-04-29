The emotional reunion between Danilo Carrera and Michelle Renaud’s son

Almost three months have passed since the announcement of the surprise breakup between Danilo Carrera and Michelle Renaud. However; The actors have maintained a cordial friendship and this weekend they surprised their followers by sharing a video that has given much to talk about in which the Ecuadorian is reunited with Marcelo, son of the Mexican interpreter. The tender moment was documented by the soap opera protagonist and it is really emotional.

© @ michellerenaud Danilo Carrera was reunited with Michelle Renaud’s son

Danilo and the four-year-old had lost contact in recent weeks and has been somewhat scattered since the actors decided to put an end to their courtship; but that didn’t diminish their affection at all.

In the clip, Marcelo can be seen accelerating towards the arms of Danilo, who is seen entering Michelle’s residence, then both merge into an endless embrace.

“Nothing is more loving than children,” wrote the actress of the recently concluded Televisa production Quererlo todo at the foot of the publication in which her son is engulfed in joy to see the protagonist of said soap opera again.

Although the two have addressed the issue on different occasions and have explained the reasons that led them to go their separate ways; the truth is that Danilo has become an important figure in the life of Michelle’s child whom she procreated during her marriage to businessman Josué Alvarado.