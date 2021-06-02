The emotional reception of Blas Cantó, Gjon’s Tears and Barbara Pravi to Rocío Carrasco on set

This Wednesday, Telecinco broadcast Rocío on the set, a last program that is the final touch of the documentary Rocío, telling the truth to stay alive. As usual, the format began with a monologue by Carlota Corredera, the host.

It was a gala full of music, like the entire documentary. And also with a great Eurovision presence through the performances of Gjon’s Tears and his Tout l’Univers, introduction of the series and candidacy of Switzerland for the festival, who performed the main theme of the documentary from one of the rooftops of Mediaset; and Blas Cantó, who represented Spain in the contest.

However, he participated in Rocío on set with a more personal proposal. And it is that he dared with Like a wave of Rocío Jurado, the mother of the protagonist of the documentary. In addition, these days mark 15 years since the death of the greatest.

“We are more whole than the other time”, He said Cantó to Carrasco, remembering when the two met a month before, also on that same set. On that occasion, the young man performed With wings in the wind. “Well, I don’t know if I have all of them with me …” Carrasco commented, visibly nervous. But this will not be the only artistic representation on set, as Gjon’s Tears was also added, who told Carrasco that it was “a very brave woman.”

Finally and via video call, he also intervened Barbara Pravi, the representative of France in Eurovision, who could not attend due to illness and who had also gone through the program in the first chapters, singing Voilà, his proposal for the contest.