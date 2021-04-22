The emotional reaction of an old man to see the animated photo of his dead wife



Many emotions have given the photo animation apps.

Photo: Rodolfo Clix / Pexels

In recent weeks, users of networks and different Internet platforms have been amazed by some applications that have come out, with which, you can give color and even movement to the photographs.

These apps use artificial intelligence to be able to animate a 2D image, which has come to give joy to many hearts, since the vast majority use this type of tools especially to give movement to photos of people who have already died.

When seeing them already animated, people cannot help feeling emotion when reminding their loved ones that they have already advanced on the road.

Just on the subject, a video was shared on YouTube that has gone viral, since it shows the reaction an old man had when he saw an animated photograph of his wife already dead, through a computer.

It is the granddaughter of this man who was given the task of giving movement to a photograph of his grandmother, when she was young and that it was taken in black and white, to surprise his grandfather.

The old man’s name is Jake, who has a TikTok account, where he likes to upload videos where he narrates relevant and interesting aspects of his life.

It is precisely his granddaughter who is in charge of recording him and uploading his clips to this social network. Usually, Jake usually talks about episodes about his participation in World War II until some episodes of youth and the moments of love that he lived with Lola, his loving wife.

Her granddaughter had the idea of ​​scanning a black and white photograph that she found of her grandmother, precisely from the time of the stories that her grandfather usually does, and then she applied one of the animation tools to it.

The girl put her grandfather in front of a laptop, with the intention of making one of his traditional videos, when she suddenly surprised him by showing him the animated photograph of her beloved Lola.

“I can’t believe it, she’s alive!”, Says the old man, extremely moved by being able to see his wife like this again, in that way, because he can be seen blinking and smiling in a very natural way.

“We were married 75 years ago and I still love her,” said the old man, showing that he still feels the same for his wife, despite not being together on Earth, as when he first saw her.

