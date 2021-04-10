The emotional phrase of Queen Elizabeth II about her husband that has been published by the British royal house

The British royal family shared this Sunday a touching quote from Queen Elizabeth II about the Duke of Edinburgh from a speech he gave celebrating his golden wedding anniversary in 1997.

“He has simply been my strength and my anchor all these years, and I, and all his family, and this and many other countries, we owe him a debt Greater than I would ever claim, or never know, “says the phrase.

– The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 10, 2021

The message was shared on the official Twitter account of the royal family, accompanying a photo of the couple. In just over 10 hours, he has received almost 10,000 retweets and almost 75,000 ‘likes’.

The queen spoke those words in November year 1997 during a lunch at Banqueting House in London, in which she recalled “a remarkable 50 years” of marriage to Felipe, she picks up the Mirror.

The couple celebrated their 73rd and final wedding anniversary together in November of last year. The monarch was next to her husband when he died in his private apartment, according to information published by the British press.