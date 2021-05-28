The emotional message with which Morata dismissed Buffon

05/28/2021 at 8:50 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Álvaro Morata dedicated a nice message to the hitherto Juventus Turin goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon. In a post for his Instagram account, the Spanish forward admits that he will miss sharing a dressing room with the Italian legend. “I will miss entering the locker room and seeing you but above all I will miss the energy and the affection“.

Morata coincided with him in his two stages as a ‘bianconero’, the first in 2014 when he was signed from Real Madrid and the second this season on loan from Atlético de Madrid. “Gigi I had the honor of playing with you on two separate occasions. I can’t wait for my children to grow up and understand the privilege I have had to meet you and play with you. ”

At the age of 43 years, Buffon left Juve after 19 seasons with the Italian team. “A unique champion and a wonderful person“Among other titles, the goalkeeper won a World Cup and ten Serie A championships during his time as a Juventino footballer.

In this way Álvaro Morata, who has scored the good number of 20 goals this season with the Turinese, says goodbye to the Italian legend, who seems to continue wanting to enjoy playing football, although this time away from Italy.