Sara Carbonero He continues to open his heart to his followers. The journalist was shown a few days ago with short hair, the result of the treatment she has undergone for her ovarian cancer, and since then, she has not stopped show your purest and most tender side. A few days ago he managed to thrill his followers with a reflection on what is to come.

Along with an image that said « Things may not be as usual, but we have many like never before », the journalist reflected on the situation the world is experiencing in the midst of a pandemic, but also on her own personal situation. « Thanks for always bringing light », his followers commented and reminded him that it is a « brave, fighter and warrior ».

« As the void of » as always « fills a dark room, » like never « shines from the hallway. » so it begins Carbonero’s text, which he really likes to read poetry and also write his own verses, as demonstrated in his blog for a well-known magazine. His text goes like this: « With discretion, respect and patience, they sneak under the door to clench our hands while we clench our teeth. We catch air. We tread slowly. We don’t have to run to get far. We stop gritting our teeth. But we don’t let go of each other’s hand. And then, a little more light enters under the door. «