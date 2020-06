Passed away yesterday Pau Donés, the leader of ‘Jarabe de palo’, after failing to overcome cancer. The singer had a great relationship with Pau GasoHe, who wanted to say goodbye to his friend with an emotional message through the networks:

“Thank you Pau for transmitting so much life, illusion and joy to every moment that I have been fortunate to share with you. Memories like this I will keep as a treasure for the rest of my life. I will miss you very much, my friend.” #DEPPau