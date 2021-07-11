The emotional message of Lionel Messi after lifting the title against Brazil

The captain of the albiceleste, Lionel Messi was finally able to celebrate a title with the Argentine National Team, after a 28-year drought, after lifting the Copa América against the Brazilian team.

The former FC Barcelona player had a rematch at the Maracana, after he lost the final of the world Cup, so he euphorically celebrated his redemption with the albiceleste.

“I feel that God was saving this moment for me, against Brazil in the Final and in his country. Lionel (Scaloni) is a great merit. He always wanted the best for the national team. He knew how to put together a winning team and deserves his recognition.” Messi declared at the end of the game.

# SelecciónMayor Lionel Messi: “It’s crazy, the happiness I feel is inexplicable. I had to leave sad but I knew that at some point it was going to happen.” – Argentina National Team (@Argentina) July 11, 2021

Messi acknowledged that winning a trophy with his team was a thorn in his mind, after he had lost four finals.

“I needed to get the thorn out of being able to achieve something with the national team, I had been very close for many years. I knew that some moment was going to happen and I think there is no better moment than this,” he commented.

# SelecciónMayor Lionel Messi: “We are still not aware that we were champions, of what we achieved. But I think it will be a match that will remain in history, not only for having been champions of America but also because we beat Brazil in their country. “ – Argentina National Team (@Argentina) July 11, 2021

“I told Di María that today he was going to have his revenge and that’s how it was. I want to share this with those colleagues who were so close so many times and it was not given to them. This is also for them,” he said.

