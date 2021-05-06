The emotional message of “Chicharito” Hernández al Canelo Álvarez

The forward of the MLS team, Los Angeles Galaxy, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, He sent an emotional message to his compatriot, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, prior to his fight on Saturday against BJ Saunders, in the AT&T Stadium, on Arlington.

Through a video prior to the last press conference between Canelo Y Bj Saunders, “Chicharito” Hernández He sent an emotional message to the boxer.

“I want to wish you the best of luck in your fight, more than luck I wish you success and I know how much you have prepared and how fucking good you are. I know you don’t need luck, because you just need to enjoy who you are and what you are worth. Keep putting up the name of Mexico”, mentioned the forward of the Galaxy.

Canelo thanked the gesture and also responded to the message of the former striker of the Chivas.

“Thank you Chicharito, I remember the interview when we started our careers and Now go where we are, I wish you the best“, he claimed.

