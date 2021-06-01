The emotional message of Arturo Vidal after being dropped with Chile for the Conmebol Qualifiers

Arturo Vidal, Inter Milan midfielder, will not play for the Chilean National Team in the first matches of the Conmebol tie heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022, because it tested positive for Covid-19.

Vidal, through his official Instagram account, shared an emotional message of his absence with the Chilean national team, hoping to recover as soon as possible and that for now, he will support the team from a distance.

“Unfortunately, in today’s control I found out that I was positive for covid, as a result of a friend who, being without symptoms, tested positive in a preventive control. This time I will not be able to be on the court, but I will support my teammates with all my strength. I’m going to recover soon to be able to wear La Roja de Todos again. ”, He published.

“I thank all the health professionals who are taking care of all the Chileans who are fighting against this terrible pandemic. And I ask you, please, whoever can be vaccinated to do so! Come on Chile, damn it !! ” he added on Instagram.

It should be remembered that through a statement the Chilean national team has revealed the state of health of the Inter Milan midfielder and will miss the games against Argentina and Bolivia.

