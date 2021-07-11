The emotional message of Andrés Guardado al Tri for the Gold Cup

Andrew Saved, Real Betis midfielder, regretted his absence from the Mexican National Team for the 2021 Gold Cup where he assured that he would have loved to be part of the group led by Gerardo Martino.

However, Guarded wish Mexico the best of success in the Gold Cup and hopes that the ‘Tata’ team can lift the title.

“Much success to @miseleccionmx in the Gold Cup. I would have loved to be part of this great group. We are going for the Cup. ”, Guarda published.

It should be noted that during the match, forward Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano suffered a terrible injury in the duel against the Trinidad and Tobago National Team, on date 1 of the Gold Cup group stage.

The impact ended up causing Hirving Lozano to suffer a kind of “whiplash”, because, despite going forward with the momentum, the head ended up “bouncing” backwards due to the force of the impact.

