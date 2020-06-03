The emotional message of Gianna, the daughter of George Floyd

Gianna, only six years old, sent a moving message to the world that has gone viral on social networks while he was on the streets and on the shoulders of a friend of his father.

MiamiWorld / Hello

The daughter of the deceased George Floyd, who was suffocated by a policeman a few days ago, has become a symbol of peace and hope amid the riots that have been shaking the country in recent days.

“My dad changed the world,” the little girl is heard saying with a smile on her face amid the social upheaval caused by the murder of her father, which occurred on May 25 in the Powderhorn neighborhood in the city. from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The man who appears carrying the girl is Stephen Jackson, a former NBA champion who was close friends with Floyd. On Instagram, he sent a message to the deceased: “Don’t worry, brother of my soul! I’m with Gigi, you should know that. “

The loving and innocent declaration of the little girl stirred the feelings of all those present, who gave up tears at his sincere words that are a clear invitation to solidarity.

Gianna was also present at the press conference her mother gave to the media, where she assured that her daughter has been the real victim after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police abuse.

“At the end of the day, they can go home and be with their families. Gianna has no father. He will never see her grow, graduate … He will never accompany her down the hall. If he has a problem and needs his father, he no longer has it ”, he assured on the verge of tears Roxie Washington.

Floyd’s death has unleashed various mobilizations nationwide, many of them in a very violent way, which is why one of the worst social crises and racial tension in the country is being experienced.