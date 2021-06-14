The emotional message from Julio César Chávez to Brandon Moreno

The “Legend of Boxing”, Julio Cesar Chavez, joined the celebration of the historic triumph of the Tijuana native, Brandon Moreno, by getting his first title of the UFC, therefore, the boxer, He sent an emotional message of congratulations to his compatriot.

After beating the Brazilian, Deiveson Figueiredo, on UFC 263, Brandon Moreno became the first Mexican to win a title in the largest company in MMA.

This achievement did not go unnoticed by the great boxer, Julio Cesar Chavez, who sent a message on his Instagram account congratulating Brandon Moreno.

“Congratulations champion”, were the emotional words of Julio Cesar Chavez for the new flyweight monarch of the UFC.

It should be remembered that this week Julio Cesar Chavez returns to the ring to face the son of Héctor “Macho” Camacho.

Show Player