The legacy of Tito vilanova remains valid in the hearts of fans of the Barcelona and of all those who worked with him when he was an assistant to Pep Guardiola and also when he started being the head coach. Such is the case of Lionel Messi that this Saturday, on the sixth anniversary of the DT’s death, he remembered him with an emotional gesture.

In his social networks, the Rosario shared an image as a tribute the man who directed it between 2012 and 2013 in the Catalan set. In the photo, Vilanova is seen standing with his back to the Camp Nou grass. In front of him, in one of the stalls, hangs a huge flag with his face and the legend “Tito per semper etern” (Titus for ever and ever, in Catalan).

That same image had already been published hours before by the official accounts of Barcelona, along with the message “Six years without Tito Vilanova. Forever Eternal ”.

Messi and Vilanova shared in Barcelona from 2008 to 2013. Their bond was deep and the DT played a fundamental role for the continuity of La Pulga in the institution. Proof of that is that six days before his death, Tito received Lionel at his house and they had an extensive talk: “It is true that Leo was not clear if he would continue. He changed his approach and decided to continue ”revealed a while ago Jordi Roura (Vilanova’s second coach in the 2012-2013 season). Days after that conversation, Messi signed a new contract with Barça.

Tito Vilanova served as technical assistant for Pep Guardiola during the successful cycle of Catalan as a Barcelona coach. Once Pep stepped aside, Tito took over the team. Under his command, the Blaugrana group he was crowned champion of the Spanish League in the 2012-2013 season.

Vilanova decided to resign from the technical direction of the Catalan cast to face a series of medical treatments as a result of the diagnosis of cancer of the parotid gland that they had given him in 2011. Finally, He died on April 25, 2014 at the Quirón hospital in Barcelona at age 45.