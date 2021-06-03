The emotional meeting of nonagenarian sisters after a year separated

Little by little it seems that things are returning to normal after living more than a year with the uncertainty derived from the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has forced us to stay locked up at home, away from those we love the most, for their and our health.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the elderly became the most vulnerable sector of this new disease, which claimed thousands of seniors’ lives in its first months; however, the issue of vaccination seems to bring a halo of hope to all of us.

Fortunately, in many countries the elderly have already completed the vaccination schedule, which has allowed them to see and reunite with their loved ones, giving us emotional and unforgettable reunions.

That This is the case of the exciting reunion of a pair of nonagenarian sisters who after a year separated by COVID-19 have been able to see each other again.

In the clip we can see how one of the women realizes that her sister entered the door, and immediately ran to hug her and kiss her with happy tears in her eyes. Both thought that given the health emergency, they would never see each other again.

“Little sister of my life, how I want to see you and be with you. Oh little sister! I saw you again, didn’t I? ”Says one of the old women as the other talked about the hopes and chances of being together.

“I love you very much, little sister. I love you, I loved you before and I love you now eh … May God bless you, take good care of yourself, “says one of them when they say goodbye.

“Thank you very much that God gave us permission to see each other again,” replied the other.

Without a doubt, this is one of those postcards that lift our spirits after such a difficult year.