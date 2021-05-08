The emotional meeting of Julia Janeiro with her parents, Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario

Jesulín de Ubrique received this Friday the visit of his wife, María José Campanario, and his daughter, Julia Janeiro, during the recordings of El Desafío, in which the bullfighter participates. The cameras captured the contestant of the Antena 3 program leaving the set accompanied by both and for her daughter’s boyfriend, Brayan Mejía.

As reported by Lecturas, Julia Janeiro and her boyfriend they waited for the exit from the recording studio to Jesulín de Ubrique and María José Campanario to meet them and say goodbye after their meeting.

The media picked up the emotional farewell between Julia Janeiro and her parents, to whom she distributed hugs and kisses before they went out together in the same car.

Julia Janeiro hugs and kisses her parents when saying goodbye to them when they leave the studio of ‘El Desafío’.

None of them have responded to questions from the press about how this meeting went, and they limited themselves to saying goodbye and leaving the vicinity in two vehicles.

For now it is unknown the reason for María José Campanario’s trip to Madrid, since the perimeter closure is still in force in Andalusia and you cannot travel to Madrid or other communities except for justified reasons. One of the possible theories of his presence on the set of El Desafío may be his participation in some test, in the same way that Yana Olina, David Bustamante’s partner, attended the program in his day.

Upon his arrival at the recording, the bullfighter surprised the media present there with your reaction When asked how the meeting he had had in Madrid with his two daughters, Andrea and Julia Janeiro, had been like. Belén Esteban, mother of Andrea Janeiro, was the one who revealed a few days ago in Sálvame that her daughter had finally seen her father and sister.

At the insistence of the press, the right-hander chose to answer with a question: “What is it, the mamporrera question or what?“he joked, before falling silent again to head inside El Desafío’s studio.