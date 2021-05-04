The emotional meeting of a mother with her son who survived the accident on Line 12 of the CDMX metro



Mrs. Perla was only informed that her son had literally fallen off the subway.

Photo: Carlos Ramírez / EFE

One of the worst accidents in the modern history of Mexico City was raised last night when sadly, a convoy belonging to Line 12 of the Metro Collective Transport System fell from the top after part of the elevated bridge that connects Olivos and Tezonco stations collapsed.

Officially, the CDMX government, headed by Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, has reported, until now, that the accident on the Line 12 subway has left 23 people dead and 65 injured.

As the hours go by, we are witnessing the tragic videos that captured the exact moment in which the collapse occurred, as well as photographs that show us the seriousness of this event.

Due to the time the incident occurred (10:25 pm Central Time), the convoy was carrying a considerable number of people, who were returning from work to get home and reunite with their families, without imagining what they were doing. would occur.

The emotional reunion of a survivor of the Metro Line 12 accident with his mother

A few hours after the tragic event, lists of people who had been transferred to a hospital and also others who had not been able to be located and who were traveling on the subway began to circulate on social networks.

One of them is that of the young man Alejandro Porcayo, whose reunion with his mother after being unharmed and alive from the incident has gone viral.

Minutes after registering the accident, Mrs. Perla Bedolla received a phone call, in which she was informed that her 21-year-old son Alejandro had literally “fallen off the subway”.

Quickly, Perla moved to the scene of the incident and desperately, she searched all the ambulances for her son, finding several injured but none was Alejandro.

Finally and after a few minutes of anguish and uncertainty, Mrs. Bedolla caught a glimpse of her son standing in the distance, with a lot of dust on her. Both were merged in a warm hug for more than a minute, accompanied by crying.

Testimonies of what happened in the Line 12 metro

“Well, nothing else came (seeing) on ​​the cell phone when it braked, it felt like it stopped, then it felt as if they had pulled me and from there I don’t remember anything else, I remember that I tried to grab the tube, I went through the tubes, people fell for me, I fell for people at the moment that I don’t know, I came out of shock ”, said Alejandro.

“I threw myself through the door, it was half open … I was the first to leave, I threw myself through the door, it was half open, I jumped, wallowed and thank God I’m alive,” added the young man in his interview with Noticieros Televisa, visibly still in shock for what was experienced.

As an extra piece of information, Alejandro was going to the Tláhuac station because he works for a company that provides the Metro with unit sanitation services. In addition, the young man refused to receive medical attention at the scene so that emergency services could attend to other people who did have serious injuries.

Fortunately, the young man was treated and taken to the Rubén Leñero Hospital where he could be treated for some bruises, reporting him stable and out of danger.

More testimonies of this terrible accident on Line 12

Little by little, social networks and YouTube are releasing videos of some of the survivors of this tragic event.

