On the caption of his publication he wrote: “My best friend, my soul mate, I will always love you. 06/25/21 ”, it reads alongside emojis of hearts and glitter”. Taylor’s ring has a special meaning since according to tradition, rings with three stones represent the past, present and future; which according to the caption of his publication was something that Daniel made it intentional.

The ring features a huge center diamond in emerald cut and on each side has one baguette cut.