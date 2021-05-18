The emotional hug of a child to a military woman after touching the mainland on the beach of Ceuta

The work of the security forces in the face of the migration crisis in Ceuta leaves shocking scenes. One of them has starred in this Tuesday afternoon a minor who, on stepping on land on El Tarajal beach (Ceuta), hugged a soldier crying feeling that he was already safe.

As the video shows, seeing the reaction of the boy, the military also hugs him and helps him move forward through the sand while the child continues to walk with difficulty while crying.

In the context of this crisis, the The Ministry of the Interior has assured that it has already returned half of the migrants that, in the last hours, have arrived irregularly in Ceuta. According to ministerial sources on Tuesday afternoon, so far there have been “about 8,000 arrivals and around 4,000 returns.”

The ministry It is reinforcing the area with more members of the security forces, that will deploy another 50 Civil Guard agents in the area. This Monday there was already a first reinforcement of 50 civil guards and 150 national police to face the migration crisis in the autonomous city.