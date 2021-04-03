The emotional gesture of Laura, an 11-year-old girl who donates her hair for the second time to children with cancer

Laura is an 11-year-old girl who for the second time has decided to carry out a solidarity action: cut your mane in order to donate it to the manufacture of wigs for children with cancer.

As LaSexta collects, two years ago Laura decided to donate her hair that they had cut him and now, after two years have grown back, he has decided to repeat the operation.

“Maybe younger children look at them weird and maybe they feel strange“Laura reflects on childhood cancer patients, and that is why she believes that with a wig” they will feel more comfortable. “

The ‘price’ that Laura has to pay is to wear a more common look in boys than in girls. “They may see me and think that I am a child, but I don’t really care, I know that I am a girl“he added.

“Anyone who received a wig, whatever hair it was, whatever colorAnyway, he would like, “reflects Laura, who is already planning to spend another two years without cutting it to donate again.

Laura’s hair will Solidarity locks, an organization founded in Malaga that manufactures wigs for children with cancer.

In addition, the Abente y Lago de A Coruña hospital has had the first wig bank in Spain for 12 years. In this time they have yielded more than 1,000 wigs, that are previously treated by hairdressing apprentices.

LaSexta collects the opinion of Lorena, mother of a child with cancer: “It seems very human to me and a very nice initiative … total, the hair grows “.