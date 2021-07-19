The emotional farewell letter from Penelope Cruz to Pilar Bardem

Penélope Cruz and Pilar Bardem, in 2019 (Photo: Sergio R MorenoGTRES)

The death of Pilar Bardem this Saturday has shocked the world of culture and there are many personalities who have wanted to send their love to the three children of the actress, Javier, Carlos and Mónica.

It was they who confirmed the death of his mother through a statement in which they revealed that Bardem “has left in peace, without suffering and surrounded by love for his loved ones.” They have also wanted to thank the “wave of love” towards their mother since the news was known.

In the last hours of Sunday, Penelope Cruz, daughter-in-law of Pilar Bardem, joined the messages of affection in an Instagram post in which she remembered her first job together in Carne trémula, by Pedro Almodóvar.

“Dear Pilar! I look at this photo and I wonder what our reaction would have been if someone had told us at that time that destiny had wonderful plans to unite us beyond the cinema, ”Cruz begins in his farewell letter. In the film by the La Mancha director, the character of Bardem helps Cruz in his delivery. “It was also an essay on life itself. Or maybe we both already knew it there? “, Adds the actress about the scene.

Cruz refers to her two children, Leo and Luna, the result of her relationship with Javier Bardem, with whom she has shared her life for more than fourteen years. The relationship with her husband’s mother was close and very affectionate, something that she has made clear in her emotional farewell. “You can’t dream of a better mother-in-law,” confesses the protagonist of Volver.

In addition to a photo of them sharing the scene, the Madrilenian has shared the image of a hug between the two and the caress of pride Pilar Bardem to her son Javier after receiving the Oscar for Best Actor.

In his tribute, Cruz has not forgotten to vindicate the figure of his mother-in-law as a tireless fighter for equal rights. “Thank you for having always put yourself on the side of those who need it the most. For raising your voice in the face of injustice. For leaving your skin fighting to improve the living conditions of the most needy members of our sector, without ever expecting anything in return. It cannot be forgotten that in our profession many things have improved thanks to your great effort over the years, without giving up at any time “, has written the interpreter, who has described Bardem as” admirable “.

“Thank you for sharing with me all these years your wisdom. And your humor! I love you a lot. I will always carry you in my heart. Thanks Pilar. 💜 ”, Cruz concludes his beautiful farewell.

Bardem was cremated this Sunday in San Lorenzo del Escorial, in an intimate ceremony, with the discretion that characterizes the family. In the vicinity of the funeral home, only the actor Juan Diego could be seen, visibly moved by the death of his colleague. As many followers of the actress have expressed on social networks these days, Pilar Bardem has now entered the “popular memory” of many Spaniards.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

