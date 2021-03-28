the emotional audio recorded by Luis Rey months before he died – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

A supposed audio by Luis Rey, father of “El Sol de México”, which he recorded two months before he died, came to light, where he talks about his way of seeing life and reflects, through a song, about how he treated his son when he was his manager.

In the wake of it being transmitted Luis Miguel, the series On a streaming platform in 2018, the scandals suffered by the singer at the beginning of his career, who was born in Puerto Rico, but developed his musical career in Mexico, were removed.

Among them is the abuse he suffered by his father derived from the obsession he had for his son to become a star and the unknown about his mother’s whereabouts Marcela basteri, who disappeared overnight when Luis Miguel was 16 years old.

According to the video that the journalist published Claudia de Icaza On a YouTube channel in 2018, Luis Rey’s recording is composed of a speech and a song.Luisito Rey and Marcela Basteri had a tormented relationship

With the song “I do not regret it”, the journalist declares that the Spanish singer-songwriter did not feel remorse for the mistreatment he did against his son when he was managing his career, which were reaffirmed by the singer of Now you can leave within the bioseries .

“I don’t regret it… because my life is only mine. In case someone has shouted to pay for my sins if only I planted my garden, only mine is the yield … “, he sang into the audio.

Also, the author of the book Luis Miguel, the great loner, explains that the fragment with the Spanish words refers to the fact that he wanted to recover his musical cart through compositions and songs. His main objective was “Conquer America”Claudia de Icaza declared. Luis Miguel and his family, in happy times

“There is nothing in the world more beautiful than when you have faith. There is nothing that can sink the ship, not the biggest storm. Music, the secret of two beings that can be the most beautiful thing that can be achieved … we have credibility in our hands. This ship cannot sink, it is full of lover because music is the most beautiful thing that humanity created. These four sailors are going to cross the Atlantic to do something that possibly 500 years did something similar”Says Luis Rey.

In addition to earning the scorn of fans of Sun, the Spanish is remembered for the rumor that exists about his participation in the disappearance of his then wife. Reason why the issue is expected to be clarified in the next season of the series that will premiere on April 18 on Netflix.

According to the journalist, the original intention for her to make the recording public was that it would reach the interpreter of La unconditional since she intended the material to be used for the production of the series. However, he did not get a favorable response. Luis Miguel was on the verge of bankruptcy due to the tax debts of his father, Luisito Rey.

In the same way, she mentions that she obtained the audio about 20 years ago but it was until 2018 when she thought it was wise to make it public so that people would have information about how she spent her last days.

“It occurs to me that now that the series is on, that the great villain is Luis Rey, make known exactly what Luis Rey tried to do two months before he died ”, declared Claudia.

It must be remembered that officially Luis Rey died in 1992 in Barcelona, ​​Spain, victim of fulminant pneumonia. However, Claudia de Icaza mentions in the video that “Luis Rey died of a cocaine overdose.”

Source: Infobae