The French football world pays tribute to James Rophe. This unconditional supporter of PSG recently died. He was essential in defending the rights of supporters. He was the spokesperson for the national supporters association (ANS), recognized by all authorities, by UEFA (through the Football Supporters Europe network) integrated into the national supporterism body, set up by the Ministry of Sports. Minister Roxana Maracineanu reacted to this sad news.

I am very saddened by the disappearance of James Rophe. He was an active and essential player in the National Supporterism Authority created by @Sports_gouv. Thoughts on family and friends from the world of football and beyond. His passion and his activism will be missed. – Roxana Maracineanu (@RoxaMaracineanu) April 29, 2020

I think of you james 😢 As much as your love for @PSG_inside! All my condolences to his wife and children … 🙏🙏🙏😘 https://t.co/L7hPAZTbA9 – Jerome Rothen (@RothenJerome) April 29, 2020

We learned with sadness of the disappearance of James, former spokesperson for @ A_N_Supporters and loyal supporter of PSG. All our thoughts are with his family, his friends and those who rubbed shoulders with him at the Parc des Princes or elsewhere. Rest in peace James. – Indians Tolosa (@Indians_Tolosa) April 29, 2020

Jérôme Rothen, former PSG player, also had an emotional thought for this great supporter of Paris, whom he rubbed shoulders with on the set of After in the summer of 2019. “I think of James roof as much as the love you had for PSG, “wrote the former French international, now a member of the Dream Team RMC. Many supporters of other clubs have also paid tribute to him like the Toulouse Indians.

The action of James Rophe had participated in the return of ultras to the Parc des Princes after their departure following the application of the Leproux Plan. He had created the association “Freedom for Subscribers”. He was also a member of the Association for the Defense and Legal Aid of the Interests of Supporters (ADAJIS). PSG has also praised its memory on its social networks and its official site.

PSG welcomes its commitment to the return of Ultras

“A committed and charismatic figure in the stands of the Parc des Princes and spokesperson for the ANS, this deep lover of the Red and Blue had been a major player in the rapprochement between the Club and the ultra movement, recalls the club. September 29, 2016, when the ultras returned to the stands of Virage Auteuil, through his sense of responsibility, his desire to foster an ongoing dialogue and his ability to promote the vision of a Parc des Princes resonating with fervent, loyal support and without violence, “James” will have greatly contributed to recreating a passionate atmosphere. “

Sick, he still participated in the trip to Dortmund with supporters of PSG, in the knockout round of the Champions League (2-1) on February 18.