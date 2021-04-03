The emotion of Raúl Jiménez after giving an assist in a training session

😎 IT DOES NOT LOSE QUALITY! 🐺 Raúl Jiménez and an assist that excites him with his return to the courts. 📹: @Wolves pic.twitter.com/2qSCIexXsJ – Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 2, 2021

The Mexican Raúl Jiménez does not hide his emotion after giving an assist in a training session for his team, Wolverhampton. And is that the Aztec striker progressively advances in his recovery after suffering a skull fracture last November against Arsenal.

Jiménez is actively training while he recovers from the injury. During the week his technician, Nuno Espírito Santo spoke about the importance of meeting the deadlines established by the medical body, since his injury was serious and they cannot risk rushing their return to activity.

Last week Jiménez had the opportunity to share with his teammates from the Mexican national team when the coach, Gerardo “Tata” Martino, invited him to the first part of El Tri’s European tour.