The emotion of Jean-Michel Larqué announcing the death of Robert Herbin

“Everything I do, I do in agreement with his family, his brother and his two sisters. Robby left. He was at the north hospital in Saint-Etienne. He left at the end of the evening. a coach who had brought new methods in the preparation of the teams. I spent years with Robert as a player then with him as a coach, I never heard him raise his voice. was a complicated man, but that’s what made him charming. We weren’t on very good terms when I left Saint-Etienne, but I really appreciated the man. I was sorry to see a few articles talk about his addiction, his complicated nature. He had so many qualities aside that it would have been better to talk about it before he left. “

>>> Robert Herbin, legendary Saint-Etienne and French football coach, is dead

Robert Herbin, a trainer trainer

“We remember Robert as coach of a team that won three titles in a row, but we forget that when he took over the team, it was in total reconstruction. He played with a lot of young people. Les Rocheteau and Revelli, they were barely 19 when Robby gave them a chance. He was a coach who trained players and brought them to the highest level. ”

An unchanging 4-3-3, an inimitable style of play

“Robert was not ashamed to say that our game was more popular. Sainté’s strength at that time was that we had boys who were monsters, physically. The difference was made in the last half The time we played was the dry cleaning. It wasn’t quite my cup of tea, but I liked it because we had indescribable moments of joy. an extremely solid defense, but we also scored a lot of goals. In our team, which was still playing in 4-3-3, everyone knew very well what they had to do. “

The anecdote of gypsy without filter

“His talks were very limited. He was short on words, but he knew how to get the messages across. We worked a lot in training. He was still a player when he became a coach. There was no year of transition. He trusted us very much. Maybe he was complicated, but he trusted his players enormously. I keep the image of someone who was secret. I have fabulous images that are of our When I started at the age of eighteen and a half, I had the place right in front of that of Robby in the locker room. At the end of the matches, he took off his shoes, but before removing his socks “He was shooting a gypsy girl without a filter. But he was a fabulous athlete. We Greens of 76, we all know what we owe him.”