Los Angeles, USA

The Television Academy amended its regulations to expand the number of Emmy Award nominated series in the Best Drama and Comedy categories up to a total of eight, after a stage of increase in television consumption.

The organization of these awards highlighted that this year the participation requests have increased 15%, since the coronavirus quarantine It has increased consumption and television premieres despite paralyzing filming for future seasons.

« The increase in nominations is a reflection of the number of new voices, new television platforms, and tremendous growth in existing content across our industry, » institution president Frank Scherma said in a statement.

However, these awards have not yet been pronounced on possible postponements or changes in the format of the gala, still scheduled for September 20.

In fact, the television academy announced this week that comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the event, the format of which is still unknown because of the coronavirus.

« I don’t know where, how or even why we will do this, but we will do it and present it, » Kimmel joked in a statement.

After what the Oscars decided to postpone their 2021 gala for two months until the end of April Because of the pandemic, the Emmys have not yet announced how they want to celebrate the highlight of television three months after their date, in principle, takes place.

« Additional details regarding the production of the ‘show’ will be announced soon, » the institution said without giving much clue.

What does not change in any case is the date of September 20 for the delivery of the awards and July 28 for the announcement of the nominations.