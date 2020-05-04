MEXICO – The Mexican government will set up a hospital for COVID-19 patients at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome in the Mexican capital, revealed the director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo.

The hospital will have 218 beds, of which 16 will be intensive care to receive COVID-19 patients, Robledo explained in a supervision visit to the construction, which started a week ago.

Robledo explained that this will be an expansion hospital that will allow more beds for patients with mild symptoms, but who require hospitalization.

We supervise the construction of what will be the Expansion Hospital at the Hermanos Rdz Autodrome. Eight hospitalization modules were installed for 192 beds, plus 26 intensive care beds. Dr. Olvera, head of Medical Infrastructure of @Tu_IMSS tells us how we are doing. pic.twitter.com/Zpg4OPGnc3 – Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) May 3, 2020

Mexico City currently has 17 hospitals that have been converted to treat COVID-19 “and today more than ever we need to grow and anyone who needs a bed can have it,” said the director of the IMSS.

Dr. Lucila Olvera, head of IMSS Medical Infrastructure, confirmed that the construction of this hospital is 15% complete in less than a week that began, and that it would be ready to receive patients from May 13.

The pavilions of the road course, which are used by fans during the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix that runs in late October each year, already have lines installed to supply oxygen.

The highway’s expansion hospital will be the second to be enabled in the Mexican capital after the one that was enabled in the Banamex Convention Center since April 15 and which has a capacity of 854 beds.

The president warned that, according to forecasts, the most difficult moments are expected next week, just between May 6 and 10.

Hospital occupancy in Mexico City is found in about 61% of the total number of beds available for treatment of patients infected with the coronavirus, according to data from health authorities.

On Friday, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported that the country is at the most critical moment of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic, which until May 3 has left 23,471 infected and 2,154 deaths.

The undersecretary of Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, government spokesman for the issue of COVID-19, indicated that according to mathematical models, Mexico will reach the peak of the epidemic on May 6, as long as the contingency measures in force.

