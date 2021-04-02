The emergency light V-16 can be used from July

Thursday, March 18, 2021 – 09:01

The DGT has confirmed that we can use this beacon to signal the car if we have to stop. Although it will not be mandatory until 2026, when the triangles disappear. Since 2019, 32 people have been run over when placing or removing them.

Present since 1999, when there was even a stir over the lack of supply, the emergency triangles used to signal that we have been stopped with the car, their days are numbered. Yesterday, the Council of Ministers approved that the warning signal of danger, technically called V-16, becomes a beacon that is placed on the roof of the vehicle. And, although it will not be mandatory until 2026 (in principle, 2024 was mentioned), the DGT will already allow its use as of July 1. It has been announced through Twitter and it is collected by the magazine Trfico that it publishes.

Since 2019, 32 deaths when getting out of the car

The new V-16 light is a flashing beacon that flashes orange and It must be placed in the highest part of the vehicle, to guarantee its maximum visibility. The advantage over the triangles, which will disappear definitively in 2026, is that it is not necessary to get out of the car, avoiding the risk of being run over. In addition, it can also be used by all motorcycles.

In fact, according to Jorge Ords, general deputy director of Mobility Management and Technology of the DGT, the removal of the triangles responds to the high number of fatal accidents that occur when drivers leave the vehicles to place or pick them up after suffering a fault or mishap. Not counting Catalonia and Pas Vasco, from 2019 until January 31 of this year, 32 people have died for this reason.

With geopositioning or not

In addition to the flashes they emit, the new lights may have a geolocation system that, once activated, sends every 100 seconds the location of the stopped vehicle to the DGT 3.0 cloud, so that this information reaches other drivers and roadside assistance services.

However, if despite having placed it, we need to get out of the vehicle, the recommendation is to do so if there is a safe place off the road and always on the opposite side to the flow of traffic. Otherwise, we will wait for assistance inside the vehicle with the seat belt on.

The DGT prepare a list of devices

The Royal Royal Decree 159/2021, which regulates the aid services in public roads and which has been published today in the BOE, contains the technical characteristics of these lights. For example, they must be viewed within a 360 degree radius and be operational in temperatures between -10 and 50 degrees Celsius. In addition, the device will work with a battery that lasts at least 18 months, although those that are powered connected to the car will also be allowed. Regarding the connectivity of those models that are geolocated, This functionality must be autonomous, without depending on mobile applications or other similar ones, and the cost of the messages that are sent must be included in the price and guaranteed for at least 12 years.

Although it has now been regulated on this issue, in Spain there are brands that have been marketing these products since 2016, in the case of Help Flash, with prices between 25 euros (the basic model) and 35 euros for the connected one, although in Amazon you can find more cheap. In addition, they are also marketed in large supermarkets and fast chains of workshops, although none as cheap as the one offered by Aldi supermarkets, from 9.99 euros and with the corresponding approval.

In any case, the DGT draw up a list of the makes and models of V-16 devices that they comply with everything established; and be published at the address http://www.dgt.es/v16. A website that, for the moment, does not exist.

