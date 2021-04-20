The EMA endorses vaccination with Janssen and describes thrombus cases as “very exceptional”

Janssen vaccine vials owned by Johnson & Johnson (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Good news in the fight against the coronavirus. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommends continuing to vaccinate with Janssen and qualifies as “very rare” cases of serum-linked thrombi. Although the body speaks of “a possible link” between the vaccine and the appearance of clots, it ensures that “the benefits outweigh the risks.”

Research by the EMA safety committee (known as PRAC for its acronym in English) concludes that the data make it necessary to update the information on the vaccine and include the possible appearance of thrombi as side effects.

This has been ruled after the investigation initiated by its safety committee (known by its acronym PRAC) after the appearance of eight cases of “rare and serious” brain thrombi in the almost seven million vaccinated patients in the US. This fact led the US authorities to recommend its temporary suspension while the causes were clarified.

We have a very good pharmacovigilance system in Europe and we can know cases quickly and act decisively, because the system works Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the EMA

In its conclusions, the PRAC acknowledges that specific risk factors for developing these clots have not been confirmed and points out that they have occurred in unusual sites, such as in the veins of the brain (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, CVST) and the abdomen (thrombosis splanchnic vein) and arteries, along with low blood platelet levels and sometimes bleeding.

Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, has defended the need to vaccinate, well above possible adverse effects, in the press conference after the statement: “When applied to a large number of people, there may be very serious side effects. strangers. As we have a very good pharmacovigilance system in Europe, we can know these cases quickly and act decisively, because the system works ”.

Cooke has ruled out that …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.