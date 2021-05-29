The EMA authorizes the use of the Pfizer vaccine in adolescents between 12 and 15 years of age

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children between 12 and 15 years of age. It has also left the door open for their national counterparts to give the green light to immunization in this age group, after the foreseeable ‘ok’ from the European Commission has occurred.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has become the first to be approved for use in Europe in children under 16 years of age. The pattern will consist of two punctures “in the arm muscles” at least three weeks apart, explained those responsible for the EMA.

The decision has been announced by Marco Cavaleri, Head of Strategy for Vaccines and Biological Threats for Health; Fergus Sweeney, from Clinical Studies; and Georgy Genov, from Pharmacovigilance in a videoconference.

Germany had already announced this Thursday that it will allow minors between 12 and 16 to request an appointment to be vaccinated from June 7. This vaccine is already being administered in Canada and the United States. The Canadian was the first state in the world to authorize its use.

A 100% efficiency rate

In a joint statement, the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech had explained that they tested their formula against the coronavirus in phase III in 2,260 adolescents and that, as they announced at the end of March, the effectiveness of the serum was 100% and with a “solid” immune response. In testing the vaccine was “generally well tolerated.”

Last day 3, the EMA had begun to evaluate the possibility of including minors in the vaccination with Pfizer, a process that started last week in the United States, after authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) , on the …

