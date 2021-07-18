The Ellas League will start on September 4

06/29/2021 at 12:41 PM CEST

As of next season, the so far Primera Iberdrola is renamed They League Y will start on September 4 and end on May 15 next year, according to the dates confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the 2021-2022 season in which the final of the Copa de la Reina will be on May 29.

The calendar made public this Tuesday foresees that the Spanish Super Cup will be held from January 19 to 23, 2022 and that the Spanish team plays its first qualifying match for the 2023 World Cup on September 16 against the Faroe Islands.

The highest category of women’s football it will be played with a single group of 16 teams, including the two newly promoted, Villarreal and Alavés. The descendants this year, Logroño, Santa Teresa, Espanyol and Deportivo Abanca, will compete in the league Iberdrola Challenge, which will also start on September 4 and will include 32 teams divided into two groups of 16.

The RFEF confirmed that for the following season, 2022-2023, there will be changes so that 14 teams will be in the top category and not the 16 that there will be the next campaign. Also in the Second RFEF there will be a single group of 16 teams Y a new division will form, the Third RFEF, in which 32 clubs divided into two groups of 16 will compete.

Finally, the First National will go from being structured in 7 groups of 14, in the 2021/2022 season, to 6 groups of 16 in the 2022/2023.