The elite masteries that can ruin your life

Many students pursue master’s degrees at U.S. universities more attracted by the romantic halo of certain degrees than by the practical use they can give them, and most have been in debt for life, reveals an analysis by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

One of the most extreme cases is that of a master’s degree in Film from Columbia University. Graduates who took out federal student loans had an average debt of $ 181,000 two years after earning their master’s degree, and half were earning less than $ 30,000 a year, the newspaper reported.

In a similar situation are graduates of master’s degrees in history, social work, and architecture from the prestigious New York University.

Overall, according to the WSJ, Columbia has more debt-ridden master’s programs for low-paying professions than any other Ivy League university.

Columbia graduate students who borrowed money typically had loans that exceeded annual earnings two years after graduation in 14 of the school’s 32 master’s programs monitored by the Department of Education, according to the WSJ.

Zack Morrison, 29, who earned a Master of Fine Arts in Film from Columbia in 2018, confesses that he is distressed by the debt he incurred.

“There are always those 2 am panic attacks where you think, ‘How the hell am I going to pay for this?’ His loan balance is now nearly $ 300,000, including accrued interest. He has barely been making between $ 30,000 and $ 50,000 a year from his work as a Hollywood assistant and side jobs like commercial video production and photography.

For the research, the WSJ analyzed loan data from the Department of Education.

Something common also in other universities

According to statistics, at New York University graduates with a master’s degree in print media borrowed $ 116,000 on average and had a median annual income of $ 42,000 two years after the program.

Meanwhile, at Northwestern University, half of those with degrees in speech and language pathology borrowed $ 148,000 or more, but had a median income of $ 60,000 two years later. And graduates of the University of Southern California marriage and family counseling program borrowed $ 124,000 on average, and half were earning $ 50,000 or less during the same period.

Interest rates of up to almost 8%

College students for years have faced high federal loan balances, but now it is graduate students who are racking up the biggest debts, as they are not capped on how much they can borrow. In some cases, interest rates are up to 7.9%.

Counselors advise students not to borrow more than they will earn when they leave school. However, about 38% of master’s programs at top-tier private universities in the United States charge significantly more, according to WSJ’s analysis of salary data for graduates of the classes of 2015 and 2016, the latest available.

As a result, at least 43% of people who recently took out master’s degree loans from elite private universities had either not paid any of their original debts or were behind on payments approximately two years after graduation, faith according to those data.

No responsibilities for schools

Colleges receive tuition payments in advance and face no consequences if students are unable to repay federal loans after they leave.

“Actually, [a las universidades] they are not held responsible for the myth that they are selling to students, “Ozan Jaquette, associate professor of higher education at the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, told WSJ.

“We shouldn’t be giving federal aid dollars to these programs that systematically burden students with high debt,” said the expert, whose doctoral thesis focused on the growth of master’s programs.

