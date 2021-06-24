The elimination of Lima and Tapia, the great surprise of the round of 16 in Valladolid

06/24/2021 at 11:31 PM CEST

Pablo Lima and Agustín Tapia succumbed to Maxi Sánchez and Lucho Capra by 6-3, 6-7 (5) and 6-7 (6) in lWhat was the big surprise of the eighth of the Valladolid Master. For its part, another candidate for high levels such as Bela and Sanyo suffered a lot but they traced Salva Oria and Alex Arroyo (3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (9)).

Calmer was the day for the number 1 Lebrón and Galán, who advanced without problems when landing Coelho and Lamperti (6-2, 6-3) and they will play against Juan Martín Díaz and Pablo Lijó. The couples Navarro / Di Nenno and Tello / Chingotto also won and will meet tomorrow’s star match in the quarterfinals. In the women’s team there were no surprises.

Maxi Sánchez and Lucho Capra will face Miguel Yanguas and Iván Ramírez and Juani Mieres and Martín Piñeiro will close the round against Bela and Sanyo.

In the female box there were no surprises and the matches this Friday in search of the semifinals will be the following: Ale Salazar / Gemma Triay against Aranzazu Osoro / Victoria Iglesias, Virginia Riera / Patri Llaguno against Lucía Sainz / Bea González; the ‘Martas’ Ortega and Marrero in front of Alba Galán and Maria Carmen Villalba and Delfi Brea / Tamara Icardo against Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría.