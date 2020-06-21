Editorial: Esports / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Due to the impossibility of playing soccer matches due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Liga MX decided to create a FIFA 20 tournament with professional soccer players called eLiga BBVA MX. If you liked seeing your favorite team compete in the virtual arena, you will be happy to know that it will have a second edition, but now without footballers.

As TUDN reports, the eLiga MX will return for the competitive season that will begin with the premiere of FIFA 21. The big difference is that this time around the clubs will not be represented by footballers from their squad, but by professional gamers.

It is worth mentioning that, at the moment, there are few details about the next season of eLiga MX. In fact, it is unknown if all the teams in the maximum circuit of professional soccer in Mexico will participate in it; however, that is the intention.

“There will be a continuation. We must wait for the launch of the FIFA 21 video game to resume activities. Now there are many options, nothing is defined yet. The approach is for each of the clubs to have representation from professional gamers ”, mentioned Germán Elvira, Marketing Director of the Liga Mx. « It was important this first exercise we had to understand how the world of esports works, it is part of the learning that not only takes the League, but the clubs. »

The eLiga MX would be related to international competitions, but the format is not yet defined.

An important detail is that Elvira made it clear that the intention is for the eLiga MX to function as a classification system for international esports competitions. In other words, it is expected that the best team in this tournament will be the one that will represent the country in international competitions organized by FIFA, such as the e-World Cup.

That said, the reality is that it is still too early to share more details. This is because the organizers have not yet defined what the tournament competition format will be, which they see as an opportunity to grow a new fan niche by taking advantage of platforms such as Twitch or Facebook Gaming.

« Part of the evaluation that we will do together with EA Sports will be to understand the best length of the calendar, also which stages will be done online and which ones will be face-to-face, it will not necessarily be a mirror of the physical tournament, there may be Cup-type modalities with qualifying rounds, there are many options to evaluate, « said Elvira.

And you, what do you think about it? Are you excited about an eLiga MX without professional footballers, but with talented gamers? Tell us in the comments.

