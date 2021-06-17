The eleventh rookie of the year, Joseba Díaz

Joseba Díaz and Iván Lacarra at the weigh-in

Last Saturday the eleventh Spanish fighter of the year, the Navarrese from Lumbier, debuted in the professional field Joseba Diaz Ollo.

Antonio Hernández, Íñigo Medrano, Iván Lacarra, Johan Orozco, Rafael Acosta, Alberto Ortiz, Rubén Maese, Brian Basilcovich, Adrián Sánchez, Jordan Camacho and Joseba Díaz, in addition to the boxers Eva Díez and Karla Mérida, are the professional debutants in this year 2021.

Joseba Diaz (1-0, 0 KO) beat Rioja Ivan Lacarra (0-2-1) on points in four rounds in the evening held in Estella.

In addition, in the same gala, the Navarrese Ander Amatriain (5-0, 0 KO) defeated Rioja on points in six rounds Fernando Gandarias placeholder image (0-9). Both matches evenly matched but with merit for the winners.