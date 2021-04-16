The eleventh generation begins its life journey …

Less and less is missing for us to meet the new generation of Honda Civic. This is one of the most important models for the Japanese firm due to its level of sales and media coverage throughout the world. Not in vain, we cannot forget that the first iteration landed on the market in the distant year 1972. Since then, a very reliable and sporty vehicle image has been carved out, especially for the radical Type R version.

To keep these values ​​in vogue, the Honda Civic has had to stay in constant evolution. In fact, this year, what will be its eleventh generation will hit the market. A few months ago, those responsible for the firm presented the prototype on which they had worked. Shortly after, thanks to a leak, we learned what his mechanical range for USA. Well, now it’s the turn of the official debut of Honda Civic Sedan.

The Honda Civic Sedan to make its official debut on April 28

Yes, you read correctly, the Honda Civic Sedan. The Japanese compact has in North America a great bastion of sales and those responsible for the brand wanted me to debut here with this body. Therefore, they have published a first official image in which we can see the design that this version will wear. Rather, they wanted to show the front and part of the side, because the way they finished the rear is not appreciated or seen clearly.

If we compare the front of Honda Civic Sedan With the Prototype, we can see that the differences are in nuance. The only novelty that we can highlight is the arrival of the fog lights, located at the lower ends of the bumper. On the side, the already visible style lines or large alloy wheels are maintained. The sad thing is that we can not see the rear, although it seems that it will maintain the coupe profile seen in the concept.

Another detail to highlight of this Civic Sedan is that it is the Touring version. For those of you who don’t know, this name designates the trim levels most complete Honda in the United States. Therefore, it is to be expected that upon arrival it will become the most complete model in the range. For now we do not know how it will be configured, but it is expected that it has the latest driving aids or elements such as a sunroof.

All in all, the expected Honda Civic Sedan Official Debut is scheduled for the next day 28th of April. It will be through two virtual events designed for clients in North America. Later, in a few months, the Civic hatchback that should reach the European continent. Both will be manufactured at Honda’s Indiana plant, marking a turning point in its withdrawal from the UK.

