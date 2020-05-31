Quality Sport Images / .
On June 11, LaLiga returns with the derby of the Andalusian capital between Seville and Real Betis, one more step towards that long-awaited although strange ‘new normal’ in a scenario very different from that of a few months ago. The classification is the same, but the absence of an audience in the stands and the return to work after several months in the dry dock will significantly influence a short distance race for the title.
FC Barcelona will debut in this ‘post-coronavirus’ League against Mallorca in Son Moix. One of the most unequal a priori games of the day, but in this situation it is probably more even than expected. The azulgranas, like Real Madrid, can not afford any setbacks in these eleven days that remain to be disputed, so Quique Setién will have to take some other risk in his lineup.
Among the three suits there is no doubt that Marc-André ter Stegen will be chosen by the Cantabrian coach. The German goalkeeper is a life insurance for the culé goal and as long as he is healthy he is the undisputed owner. The one from Monchengladbach will have to put his batteries up if he wants to keep his pulse on the Zamora for Jan Oblak, Unai Simón and Thibaut Courtois.
In the defensive line is where the doubts begin because with Samuel Umtiti still touched and Clément Lenglet sanctioned for accumulating five yellow cards, Setién will have to find a solution to accompany Gerard Piqué in the rear axle. It is possible that Ronald Araujo, the Uruguayan central defender of the subsidiary who has trained with the first team after the quarantine, has the opportunity to sneak into the starting eleven in this resumption of the competition. The wingers will surely be for Jordi Alba and Nélson Semedo.
Sergio Busquets is indisputable in the midfield and among all his possible companions it is very possible that Frenkie de Jong continues to establish himself in the starting eleven and that the third member is Ivan Rakitic. Although it is true that his continuity in FC Barcelona has been one of the main topics of conversation during the quarantine, the Croatian would enter from the start not to force an Arthur who, although he has had plenty of time to recover, must avoid great efforts .
The footballer who, despite having undergone an operation, will not stay on the bench will be Luis Suárez, who has not played an official game since January 4. The Uruguayan went through the operating room and after a slow but calm recovery he will return with more desire than ever to score goals and leave his skin on the field. Leo Messi is essential and after his cameos in several video clips he will want to do what he likes the most, and Antoine Griezmann will complete the Barça offensive trident in Son Moix.