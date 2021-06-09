The eleven of the ‘Rojita’ who stay in the bubble

06/09/2021

Act. At 10:39 CEST

Álvaro Fernández, Óscar Mingueza, Marc Cucurella, Bryan Gil, Juan Miranda, Gonzalo Villar, Pozo, Brahim, Zubimendi, Yeremy Pino and Javi Puado join the parallel ‘bubble’ of the Spanish National Team to prepare for the next European Championship. The eleven, who were called up for the duel between Spain and Lithuania, will train from this morning at 11 am along with Kepa, Albiol, Carlos Soler, Fornals, Brais Méndez and Rodrigo, who are also in the parallel ‘bubble’.

“This group of international they will complete the training sessions over the next few days within a parallel bubble, created in anticipation of the possible consequences that the positives of Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente could bring, “said the Royal Spanish Football Federation in an official statement.

“The 17 players will remain outside the Ciudad del Fútbol bubble and will go daily to Las Rozas with their teammates after having passed the relevant daily tests before their arrival and during their stay,” he added.

Luis Enrique and the Royal Spanish Football Federation want to have a good list of footballers prepared in case a coronavirus outbreak finally appears among those called up for the Eurocup that will begin in just a few days. For now, the positive cases of Busquets and Diego Llorente make precautionary measures to be extreme.