Argentina beat Nigeria 1-0 in the final and won the gold medal. The memory of that outfit.

1. Sergio Romero

Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe (L)

Very important to the team. Key shortcuts and excellent performance. 2 years later, he had the luxury of saving at the World Cup in South Africa.

2. Pablo Zabaleta

Argentinian defenders Ezequiel Garay

Another one who had a great career at Albiceleste and was already showing his conditions on the side.

3. Ezequiel Garay

Argentinian defender Ezequiel Garay (R)

The owner of the defense. That year he had been hired by Real Madrid, although without much participation.

4. Nicolás Pareja

Olympics Day 15 – Football

Great level at the Olympics. He came from being hired by Espanyol after his time at Anderlecht. He was one of the three over 23.

5. Luciano Monzón

Jo of Brazil (R) challenges Luciano Monzón

Fantastic punch. He played in Boca and after a great performance in the Olympic Games he went to Betis.

6. Fernando Gago

Argentinian midfielder Fernando Gago (L)

One of the figures of that team. At that time he was shining at Real Madrid and brought all his talent to the Selection. Key to get the gold one.

7. Javier Mascherano

Argentinian midfielder Javier Mascherano

Another one of the over 23. A player with experience and essential for the group. At that time it was shining at Liverpool.

8. Ángel Di María

The author of the unforgettable goal in the final against Nigeria to get the gold medal. At that time I was playing for Benfica.

9. Juan Román Riquelme

The third oldest of 23 and one of the maximum figures of the team. He came from getting the Libertadores with Boca the previous year and was at a fantastic level.

10. Lionel Messi

The pleasure of enjoying Messi at the Olympic Games. An Olympic medal that takes on more value over time.

11. Sergio Aguero

Olympics Day 15 – Football

Another of the great figures of Argentina. It is worth remembering that he was still playing at Atlético de Madrid.