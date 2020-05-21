The most outstanding Colombians who left their mark on the league of our country.

1. Óscar Córdoba

One of the best goalkeepers Boca had in all its history. He arrived in America from Cali in 1997 to join the Bianchi team. Won

3 local tournaments, two Copa Libertadores and one Intercontinental.

2. Iván Córdoba

The fans of San Lorenzo have great affection for this Colombian who arrived at the Cyclone in 1998 from Atlético Nacional and stayed for a year before leaving for Inter, where he would play 12 years and then retire.

3. Jorge Bermúdez

A player made to measure for Boca. Leadership and personality for this defender who won 3 local tournaments, the 2001 Cup and the Intercontinental against Real Madrid. Years later he returned to the country to play at Newell’s for a short time.

4. Mario Yepes

He had a successful stint in River between 1999 and 2002, period in which he won the Apertura 1999 and the Clausura 2000. After an extensive career in Europe, he returned to Argentine football to play in San Lorenzo during 2015.

5. Gerardo Bedoya

Idol in Racing for that decisive goal he made for River in the game that practically gave the Apertura 2001 title to the Mostaza Merlo team. Bedoya not only scored that unforgettable as much but also played at a great level at the 2001 Academy.

In 2005 he had a brief and almost unnoticed visit to Boca.

6. Mauricio Serna

Along with Jorge Bermúdez, one of the symbols of the Bianchi team from the beginning of the century. He was at the club from 1998 to 2002 and achieved 6 titles, including the historic consecration against Real Madrid in Japan.

7. Juan Fernando Quintero

Author of the most important goal in the history of River, Juan Fer plays the football that the demanding millionaire fan likes. At the club he reached the best level of his career and today he is one of the most loved of the Gallardo squad.

8. James Rodríguez

It didn’t take long for James to demonstrate his conditions once he arrived at Banfield: on his debut he scored a goal at just 17 years old and became the youngest foreign player to do so at its debut. He was champion with the Drill in 2009 before leaving for Porto.

9. Juan Pablo Ángel

The Colombian who scored the most goals with the River shirt (62). He was part of the “Fantastic Four”, an unforgettable forward that he shared with Saviola, Aimar and Ortega. He did not win titles but left a great memory at Millo.

10. Albeiro Usuriaga

Member of the golden generation of Colombian soccer players of the ’90s, in Argentina he is well remembered for his time with Independiente, a club in which he played between 1993 and 1995 and between 1996 and 1997 and in which he was champion of Clausura 1994 and the Super Cups 1994 and 1995.

11. Radamel Falcao

Formed in the lower teams of River, he scored 45 goals in the Millionaire before leaving for Porto in 2009. He was champion of Clausura 2008.