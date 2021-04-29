The electronic signature and digital transaction management platforms Ivnosys and Signaturit join forces

The combination of both companies consolidates a European leader in the provision of services for companies in all sectors related to digital identity, electronic signature and digital transaction management.

Signaturit and Ivnosys, leading Spanish technology companies in the fields of trust services and digital transaction management in southern Europe, announce the formalization of their integration with PSG, a growth capital manager focused on companies of software and technology services, which will be the majority shareholder of the resulting group.

Founded in 2013, Signaturit provides a SaaS (Software as a Service) solution to send and sign documents legally and easily. In addition, it provides trusted services to cover processes adjacent to the digital signature, such as eDelivery, which certifies the digital delivery of documents, or eID, which allows anyone to be safely authenticated.

For its part, Ivnosys, also founded in 2013, is the technology company that the Ibex 35 trusts to protect their data and that helps companies, administrations and individuals to optimize and secure their digital processes through the IvSign solution: platform based on centralization in the cloud that allows you to manage and sign digital certificates and that generates efficiencies, improves security and promotes paperless environments.

Juan Zamora, CEO and co-founder of Signaturit together with Javier Martínez, stated that “we are delighted to partner with Ivnosys, a company with an excellent reputation for developing secure transaction management and digital identity software tools, and to be able to offer a comprehensive and strengthened set of solutions to our customers. We look forward to starting working with the founders and the Ivnosys team very soon and continuing our successful relationship with PSG. “

Sergio Ruiz and Jaime Castello, co-CEOs and founders of Ivnosys, have stated that “joining forces with Signaturit and PSG ushers in our next phase of growth and constitutes a very stimulating path. We are eager to start working together and drive synergies. that will grow our two businesses. This collaboration will also help us to fulfill our mission of digitizing document management and transactions across Europe. “

Dany Rammal, Managing Director and Head of Europe of PSG, and Romain Railhac, Director of PSG, added that “we are delighted to support both Ivnosys and Signaturit and to work together with two excellent teams led by Sergio, Jaime, Juan and Javier. We believe that both companies are poised to benefit from the growing adoption of transaction and document management software, and their combination creates a truly unique value proposition in Europe. “

“It has been a pleasure to support the growth of Ivnosys since 2019, and we are pleased that they have found such outstanding partners as Signaturit and PSG to continue moving forward,” said José Tomás Moliner, partner at CAPZA. “We look forward to continuing their future successes, both inside and outside of Spain.”

The combination of Signaturit’s electronic signature platform in the cloud with Ivnosys’ suite of sophisticated and secure solutions for the management of certificates, contracts and digital signatures will give rise to a full-service SaaS signature for the management of digital transactions. Your customers will benefit from an expanded offering of combined products for electronic signature, digital certificates, contract management and secure digital interactions with the administration and a team of more than 200 employees that will serve companies of all sizes: from SMEs to large companies from all over Europe and Latin America.

PSG will give combined support to the group as majority shareholder after its initial investment in Signaturit in December 2020. The close collaboration of PSG, Signaturit and Ivnosys will go through the acceleration of the organic growth of the company through strategic mergers and acquisitions, taking advantage of its position leadership in Spain and its strong presence in southern Europe.

The founders of Ivnosys and Signaturit will retain a shareholding and lead the group, and by virtue of the operation, the French private equity firm Capza will abandon its stake in Ivnosys. The financial terms of the operation, still subject to regulatory authorization, have not been disclosed.

On Ivnosys

Ivnosys, founded in 2013 in Valencia, is a benchmark in technology and innovation. Its growth in recent years has made it the technology company that the Ibex 35 trusts. Among its clients, important companies of the stock index such as banks, energy companies, insurance companies and consultants that are listed on the stock market, in addition to the “Big Four “. Thanks to its added value as a software manufacturer, which gives it a high capacity for adaptation and response to the market, the company develops highly customizable solutions that allow the digitization of processes in companies, SMEs and individuals. Guaranteeing the legal validity of its solutions, Ivnosys acts as a Qualified Trust Service Provider, complying with the highest standards set by the eIDAS 910/2014 regulation. The Ivnosys product range includes a market-leading platform for the centralized management of digital certificates, electronic signatures and notifications with Public Administrations. The company manages a volume of more than 90 million electronic signatures per year, 600,000 digital certificates and 4.2 million annual transactions with the Public Administrations. For more information, visit https://www.ivnosys.com.

On Signaturit

Signaturit is a legaltech company accredited as a Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP) that offers innovative solutions for electronic signature, certified electronic delivery and electronic identification. These technologies facilitate any digital signature or communication process, with full legal and security guarantees. Founded in 2013 and owned by Providence Strategic Growth –the growth capital subsidiary of the leading asset management firm Providence Equity Partners–, Signaturit currently has more than 2,500 clients in more than 40 countries and has allowed the realization of more than 38 million signatures on its platform. Signaturit’s trusted services optimize the signing process, allowing clients to reduce paper consumption, improve their billing and contracting processes, and provide their teams with a tool that helps them optimize their administrative tasks related to signing documents. . The company has been classified for the second time in the Financial Times 1000 ranking. For more information, www.signaturit.com

On PSG

PSG is a growth capital firm that partners with middle-market software and technology services companies to help them grow transformationally, capitalize on strategic opportunities, and build strong teams. Having supported more than 65 companies and facilitated more than 300 complementary acquisitions (add-ons), PSG brings extensive investment experience, extensive software and technology expertise, and a strong commitment to collaborate with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates from its offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. For more information on PSG, visit www.psgequity.com

On Capza

Created in 2004, CAPZA 1 is a European private investment platform focused on small and mid-cap companies. The firm is majority owned by its teams and has the support of the AXA Group. With 5.2 billion euros of assets under management 2, CAPZA puts its experience and passion for business development at the service of investors in Europe and around the world.

CAPZA offers financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies in all phases of their development. Its unique platform allows it to support companies in the long term by providing them with tailored financing solutions (majority equity, minority equity, subordinated debt, senior debt, etc.). CAPZA is a generalist, but has accumulated extensive experience in supporting companies in the health, technology and services sectors.

More information at https://capza.co

1 CAPZA (formerly Capzanine) is the commercial name of Atalante SAS, a portfolio management company authorized on 11/29/2014 by the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” under GP-04000065.

2 including assets managed by a third party and advised by Artemid SAS. Based on valuations as of 12/31/20 and also including funds raised up to March 2021.

