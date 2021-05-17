the electronic port through which the ITV collects data on CO₂ emissions from cars

The control of CO₂ emissions from cars will be done through ITVs. According to the new regulation of the European Commission, as of May 20, 2023 the ITV will be in charge of collecting the consumption and emissions of the cars through the OBD port. An ‘On Board Diagnostics’ system that is obligatorily reviewed in all ITVs since May 2018 and that will be used for better control of emissions.

We explain what is the electronic OBD system of cars, what information allows knowing about the vehicles and which ones are subject to review and control through this electronic interface.

A mandatory OBD port that we must have located

Until last September 2020 it was only necessary for the ITV to verify that it was possible to connect the diagnostic machine via OBD, but for a few months it is also mandatory for ITV centers to carry out the test of CO₂ emissions.

This on-board diagnostic test is carried out through an electronic port that allows to know the technical information of the vehicle. The system is not exactly new, but it has acquired special relevance in recent years.

The first version of OBD began to be used in the US in the 1990s. In Europe, all gasoline cars since 2000 are required to have this interface, as well as all diesels since 2003.

Its main function is emission control, but through OBD the car’s sensors can be verified to check for possible faults. In general, the OBD port is located on the dashboard. Usually in the lower area of ​​the driver, although it can also be found near the ashtray or in the passenger seat.

What information is extracted through the OBD system

Through the OBD connector you look if there are faults related to the emission of polluting gases. To avoid possible manipulations, the ITV checks that the data has not been erased for more than an hour and that the car has traveled at least 1 km. This is enough for the data to be recent and to allow the status of the vehicle to be known.

The mandatory ITV test looks at various aspects of the car, including the emissions, mileage, ABS, electronic stability system (ESC), restraint systems, lights, software or possible errors that are difficult to see with the naked eye.

If no strange manipulation has been done, there should be no problem passing this ITV test, as it is an electronic port where ITV technicians can extract more information.

For vehicles registered as of January 1, 2021, ITV stations will also collect additional information through the OBD system. Some data that will be included and will be used to obtain statistics. Such information includes:

Identification number vehicle.

Average CO₂ emissions.

Total distance traveled.

Fuel and / or electrical energy consumed, with each of the types of energy (hybrid system).

In which cars is it checked

“Specific inspection points will be established to evaluate electrified vehicle systems: homologation, batteries, motors and other components. All must meet certain requirements to ensure their safety against electrical risk and verify that they remain effective throughout life. The vehicle’s usefulness will be the ITV’s mission, “they explain from ITV in reference to the arrival of hybrid and electric cars.

“Almost 10% of the vehicles inspected with this system have presented a defect that before we were not able to detect,” they point out. Since the entry into force of the tests in the ITV, each year they have detected failures in more than 180,000 cars.

Regulation 2021/392 establishes that this on-board diagnosis is used to check emissions applies to vehicles with Euro 5, Euro 6 and Euro VI.

In cars registered as of January 1, 2021, the OBD port will also be used for the ITV to collect data and statistics. An electronic system of the car that allows to obtain a lot of information.

In Engadget | How to add a reversing camera to your car if it doesn’t come standard. Buying guide and featured models