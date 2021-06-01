The electricity companies moderate their falls after knowing the Government’s plans

Madrid, Jun 1 (EFECOM) .- Electricity companies have maintained their downward trend after the Government’s plans to cut the remuneration of hydroelectric and nuclear power plants became known, but the decreases have been less marked than those registered on Monday.

Endesa has fallen 1.17% today, the second biggest decline in the Ibex 35; Iberdrola, 0.68%; Naturgy, 0.42%; and Acciona, which also owns electricity assets, 0.29%.

In Monday’s session, Endesa lost 5.71%; Iberdrola, 2.74%; and Acciona, 2.68%. In contrast, Naturgy rose 0.19%.

In the last two sessions, Endesa has fallen 6.81%; Iberdrola, 3.41%; Acciona, 2.96%; and Naturgy, 0.61%.

Together, the four companies have left 4,500 million euros of market capitalization in two days. Iberdrola, with about 2,500 million, and Endesa, with 1,700 million, have been the most punished.

Today the Council of Ministers approved a draft bill with which it intends to reduce the remuneration of hydraulic and nuclear power plants.

According to the Executive, this cut will provide income of about 1,000 million euros per year that will be used to lighten the electricity bill.

