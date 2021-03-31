the electrician of the near future

Lexus has quite a few goals ambitious in terms of electrification. By 2025 it wants to have a range with up to twenty models of these characteristics (ten will be purely electric) and by 2050 it aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the production process. But before that they want to show a glimpse of what that future will be like and they do it with it. Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept. It is a prototype that introduces advanced technologies and a specific platform for electric models.

It wants to serve as an advance to those electric production that will arrive in the next five years and it does so with a novel design language. The bodywork is sculpted in angular shapes that are accentuated by a low, pointed front end. This electric crossover also features big wheels that take up those generous wheel arches. The rear offers a drop from the roof you want give it a coupe look, together with the concealed C-pillar, and leads to a muscular and very horizontal rear.

The interior of the Lexus LF-Z Electrified is also very unique. Enter the Tazuna concept and he wants to emulate the relationship between a horse and its rider, in the connection between the two. In this cabin it will be done by means of the steering wheel controls, a front viewer that features augmented reality and a multimedia touch screen with indicators. The instrumentation is in a low position and surrounding the driver, while the quality is very prominent thanks to the use of materials that are pleasant to the touch and the omotenashi philosophy.

This Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept is an electric that reaches 544 hp and 700 Nm of torque, so it will have very outstanding performance. It promises an acceleration of 0 to 100 km / h in 3.0 seconds and a maximum speed limited to 200 km / h. Thanks to a lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 90 kWh, it could homologate a autonomy of 600 kilometers. As it could not be less, it accepts fast loads of up to 150 kW so that this process does not take too long.

The driving will be marked by what they have baptized as Lexus Driving Signature, which is the feeling of being connected, directly and constantly with the vehicle. The dynamic behavior will be one of its strengths thanks to the position of the battery longitudinally under the vehicle floor. It has the Direct4 system from Lexus, which independently controls the torque between the four wheels. That means it can be front, rear or all-wheel drive depending on the needs. It has a new wired steering (there is no mechanical connection) that promises greater precision.

There will be advanced technologies in this Lexus LF-Z Electrified Concept, such as the artificial intelligence system with voice recognition, which is able to learn from the driver’s habits. It has a digital key that allows you to share the car with family and friends, in addition to the doors with E-Latch electronic lock to facilitate opening. There is no lack of details such as panoramic roof with electrochromic glass dimmable or the Mark Levinson sound system that will turn the cabin into a concert hall.

Photo gallery:

Photos